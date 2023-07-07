This Avon Minnesota Rescue Is Making The Rounds On Social Media

KSTP 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS/YOUTUBE

With so many negative stories in the news these days, I thought you could use an uplifting story today.

How often have you seen something like this? Recently Minnesota State Trooper Molly McClure was driving on Interstate 94 near Avon, Minnesota when she saw a deer pacing along a fence line. Trooper McClure also heard the sounds of a fawn in distress.

She decided to investigate a little further and discovered that a fawn was caught in the fence.

Bodycam video that was released by the State Patrol shows Trooper McClure freeing the fawn from its entanglement in the fence, and then releasing it through a hole in the fence to reunite with its mother.

Her action of saving and releasing the fawn only took 26 seconds, but without her stopping and taking the time to find out why the deer was pacing, and then taking the time to find and help release the fawn, this could have been another unnecessary fatality. The fawn was immediately reunited with its mother.

The video has gone viral and Trooper McClure has been getting a lot of praise for her actions, even though we never even see her face in the video. Clearly, an act of kindness.

Thank you Molly for stopping and helping this mother and fawn in their dangerous situation. I hope we all could be this kind if we see an animal suffering. Do the right thing, and help. If you are unable to assist, maybe call someone that can do something.

