Think Spring: Here’s the Minnesota Twins 2022 Schedule
Major League Baseball's 2022 Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 31st all thirty teams will be in action. The Twins will spend the day at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago against the White Sox.
2022 Minnesota Twins Target Field Opponents
- April 7-11: Seattle Mariners
- April 12-13: Los Angeles Dodgers
- April 22-24: Chicago White Sox
- April 26-28: Detroit Tigers
- May 6-8: Oakland Athletics
- May 10-12: Houston Astros
- May 13-15: Cleveland Guardians
- May 23-25: Detroit Tigers
- May 26-29: Kansas City Royals
- June 7-9: New York Yankees
- June 10-12: Tampa Bay Rays
- June 21-23: Cleveland Guardians
- June 24-26: Colorado Rockies
- July 1-3: Baltimore Orioles
- July 12-13: Milwaukee Brewers
- July 14-16: Chicago White Sox
- August 1-3: Detroit Tigers
- August 4-7: Toronto Blue Jays
- August 15-17: Kansas City Royals
- August 19-22: Texas Rangers
- August 26-28: San Francisco Giants
- August 29-31: Boston Red Sox
- September 9-11: Cleveland Guardians
- September 13-15: Kansas City Royals
- September 23-25: Los Angeles Angels
- September 27-29: Chicago White Sox
The 2022 home opener at Target Field is scheduled for Thursday, April 7th against the Seattle Mariners. Following four games against the Mariners. 2022 will be the second straight year that the Twins fill face the Mariners for their home opener, and the third time in the last five seasons.
Interleague matchups for the Twins in 2022 will include series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants.
The August 26th, 27th, and 28th series will mark the first-ever Target Field appearance for the San Francisco Giants, The Giants are the only team that has not played at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.
The 2022 All-Star break is scheduled for the week of July 18th, with the All-Star game set for Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Twins season ticket packages for 2022 are on sale now at twinsbaseball.com or by calling 612-375-7454. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
