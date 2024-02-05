These Celebrities All Landed At St. Cloud Airport For Super Bowl 52 in 2018

It's Super Bowl week in Las Vegas with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL Championship. It seems hard to believe, but it has been almost six full years since Super Bowl 52 was held in Minneapolis, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33.

Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport was very, very busy in the week leading up to the big game, so several celebrities ended up landing at the St. Cloud Airport.

In total, 70 planes landed in St. Cloud for the purpose of getting to US Bank Stadium.

STEPH CURRY

Curry wore a Minnehaha Academy sweatshirt to the Super Bowl. A big Carolina Panthers fan, he was booed when shown on the stadium's big screen but told the Daily Democrat he didn't mind.

“Yeah, because they were booing Tom Brady the whole game and he obviously represents championship pedigree,” Curry said. “It means you’re doing something right if people hate you.”

DEMI LOVATO

The pop star was perhaps doing reconnaissance about the game and its atmosphere, as just two years later she sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

DARIUS RUCKER

The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman was headed to Minneapolis to perform in a pregame party.

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON

As it turns out, Johnson is cousins with one of the pictured Waite Park officers.

One of our newly hired police officers Jaison Merrick and Dwayne Johnson are cousins. Their respective mothers are sisters. We were not part of any kind of security detail or anything. He only had a few minutes to meet with us. Small world I guess!! Very nice guy!!