LIVE FROM BRIDGESTONE ARENA IN NASHVILLE TENNESSEE

The 56th Annual County Music Awards will be aired LIVE this Wednesday evening, November 9th at 7 pm, and you'll be able to watch the awards show on lots of different platforms, including ABC, Hulu, Youtube TV, DirectTV Strea, and FuboTV.

This year's hosts will be country music star Luke Bryan and pro football star Peyton Manning.

WHO WILL BE PERFORMING?

I not only like to see who is going to win, but I love to see who can send shivers down my spine with incredible performances. Scheduled to perform this year for the CMA's are the always amazing Carrie Underwood, who will be performing her brand new song, "Hate My Heart." I'm incredibly excited to see Morgan Wallen perform "You Proof" which has been at the top of the Billboard Charts for over 11 weeks at this point.

TRIBUTES

We lost some great entertainers this year, and thus, the CMA's will honor Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis, but there will also be tributes to living artist Alan Jackson.

The real reason I'm writing this article is so that we can all have fun trying to figure out who is going to win some of the biggest awards of the night.

WHO WILL BE ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR FOR 2022?

The incredible artists that are in the running for the 2022 Entertainer of the year are as follows:

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

What is YOUR favorite song in the running for song of the year for 2022? Which nomination do YOU think will take home the Gold:

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde & Shane McAnally

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis, Matt Jenkins, Josh Jenkins

Things A Man Outta Know - Lainey Wilson, Jonathan Singleton, Jason Nix

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton, Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois

Sand In My Boots -HARDY, Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne

MAKE YOUR PICKS!

