The Oldest Church in Minnesota and It’s Amazing History and Beauty

The oldest house of worship here in Minnesota is just outside the Twin Cities in Mendota Heights. It actually pre-dates Minnesota's statehood and it was nearly lost at one point in the 70's due to disrepair.

If you love all things historical then you'll want to add this to your "must see" list. They do regular tours of the church and give you all the interesting background. Of course, it also welcomes parishioners for regular services so you can do that as well.

The church goes all the way back to 1840, which is nearly 20 years before Minnesota became a state. The church that you see now was built an incredible 180+ years ago in 1842. To put that in another perspective, Minnesota didn't become a state until 1858.

When you think of it in terms of all that has happened in history. The telephone didn't exist when this church was built. This church was built before the Civil War and it still stands today.

They posted to Facebook about their tours if you're interested in doing that:

Tours of the Historic Church are happening once again this summer! Free tours are available Sundays now through September 17 11:30am - 1:30pm. Spread the word!!

St. Peters Catholic Church is located at 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., St. Paul, MN 55150. You can also go to their website and Facebook page.

More information HERE as well.

