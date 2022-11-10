The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in.

Wendy's is really no exception, for the most part, but did you know that Minnesota is the home of the most unique Wendy's anywhere in the world?

If you've ever road tripped up north toward Walker, Moondance perhaps, you've probably done a doubletake when you passed through the small town of Nisswa. Nisswa is the home of the most unique Wendy's anywhere.

Don't bother looking for a typical Wendy's, because this Wendy's is a log cabin. Yep, that's right, a log cabin. Oh, it still features the iconic Wendy's sign but the similarities pretty much end there.

Not only is the outside a cool looking log cabin but the inside is really cool, too. It features a vaulted ceiling with classic wooden beams and an amazing stone fireplace. Just pull up a nice comfortable chair and enjoy your Wendy's meal by the fireplace.

Although this Wendy's looks like no other you've ever been to, the food is the same delicious food you'd get at any other Wendy's but with a much more interesting ambiance. If you haven't already, be sure to check this place out on your next trip up North.

