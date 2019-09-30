The Homer Hanky is Making a Comeback in 2019

Born during the Minnesota Twins' 1987 World Series championship run, the Homer Hanky is making a comeback during the 2019 post-season at Target Field.

The Homer Hanky was introduced to Minnesota by the Star Tribune, and tens of thousands of Twins fans waved them with passion and the Metronome during the 1987 playoffs.

The Homer Hanky was reintroduced during the 1991 World Series run, and again for playoff appearances during the 2000s.

One could argue that no team has ever deserved a Homer Hanky more than these 2019 Twins, with their league leading and MLB record 307 homers.

The Star Tribune says details on the release of the 2019 hankies is coming soon. The Twins will play their first post-season home game against the Yankees on Monday (10/7) at Target Field.

