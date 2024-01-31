The Best Crafters in Minnesota Will Be On Display

A lot of people enjoy going out and browsing through craft fairs enjoying the talents of crafters and designers. I know I often find myself in awe of the talent that people have and the creativity and vision they were blessed with.

If you enjoy going to events like this, put this one on your calendar. “Simply Classi Events” is hosting an event on Saturday February 10th that will fit the bill for what you’re looking for.

This is an opportunity for Minnesota’s best crafters, artisans and makers to show off their wares.

There will be over 80 vendors showing off and selling their handcrafted concepts. This is a juried event and not every vendor who seeks to be at this event will be approved, or there may not be room in the category their products fall into.

For instance, the categories of Multi-Level Marketing and Direct Sales, and Sweet Treats and Candies are already filled for February 10th. Vendors must fill out an application form explaining who they are and what they sell. Service Businesses will not be on display at this event.

Vendors must provide proper licensing and pictures of their products to Simply Classi Events for approval.

This would be a perfect event to find Valentines, Birthday, and Anniversary gifts. I know it’s only January, but you can find Christmas gifts too. You told yourself you’d get an early start this year, right?

Admission and parking are FREE for this event, which will be held at the Courtyards of Andover, which is on Martin Street Northwest in Andover.

There will also be food and beverages available for sale.

This Artisian Market and Craft Fair will be first of 7 events at this location that Simply Classi Events will be hosting this year. The other dates are:

March 23 rd

April 20 th

May 18 th

September 21 st

October 26 th

November 30 th

So, if you can’t make it to this first event, there are others coming up this year. If you’re a crafter, reach out to "Simply Classi Events" to see if you can reserve a spot at a future event.