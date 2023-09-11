Taylor Swift Era’s Tour- Coming To The Big Screen In Long Prairie!

DON'T MISS THIS UNIQUE TAYLOR SWIFT EXPERIENCE

Calling all Swifties! I'm probably not telling you anything you don't already know. However, I just wanted to remind you that the Long Drive-In is presenting Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour through the month of October, and the opening weekend will be here before you know it! Pre-sale tickets are now available and they are going fast, so get in on the fun.

Dress up in your favorite Taylor Swift attire. Taylor Swift clothing and friendship bracelets are encouraged!

biggest surprises country music 2016 taylor swift Mark Metcalfe, getty Images loading...

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS FOR OPENING WEEKEND

To ensure that you have an unbelievable experience, here's what you need to know when getting your tickets for this amazing behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift at the Long Drive-In.

Purchase your tickets PER CAR. The Long Drive-In encourages one person in your party to purchase tickets for everyone in your group, and have the individuals settle up with that person. If someone decides to tag along at a later date, that person can purchase a ticket at the gate.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for opening weekend only, which is happening Friday through Sunday, October 13th, 14th & 15th. Pre-sale tickets for the dates of October 20th through October 22nd will be available at a later date. For the final weekend, tickets will be available only at the gate.

Showtime is 7 pm nightly. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for people who have purchased their Pre-Sale tickets. Gates will be open at 6 p.m. for any tickets that may still be available for purchase.

Tickets are only for the specific day you purchase and are not available for exchange. The event will happen rain or shine.

To purchase your tickets now, click HERE.

LOCATION

The Long Drive-In is located at:

24257 Riverside Drive

Long Prairie, MN 56347

DON'T FORGET

We want you to remember. You are encouraged to bring your speaker or listen on the radio in your car when you get to the event. There will be speakers set up at the front of the grounds to provide you with an all-immersive experience. ENJOY!

