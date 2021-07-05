In 2019 the Minnesota Twins were swept three-games to-none by the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series, falling in the final game 5-1 in front of 41,121 fans at Target Field.

What nobody could know is that it would be the last time the team would play in front of a full capacity Target Field crowd until July 5, 2021 -- more than twenty months later.

Of course, the culprit was the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The entire 2020 season was played in empty stadiums across Major League Baseball, and 2021 started with 25-percent capacity; slowing increasing month by month to 60%, then 80%, and finally back at 100% beginning tonight.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Twins will be celebrating 'Welcome Back Week' tonight through Sunday. The Twins host the Chicago White Sox for three games tonight through Wednesday, followed by four games against the Detroit Tigers Thursday through Sunday.

The Twins will celebrate 'Welcome Back Week' with unique promotions and giveaways each night.

MON 7/5: Twins/Lynx Night (Special package includes co-branded Minnesota Twins/Minnesota Lynx beanie.)

Twins/Lynx Night (Special package includes co-branded Minnesota Twins/Minnesota Lynx beanie.) TUE 7/6: Pride Night (Special package includes a Twins/Pride Night jersey.)

Pride Night (Special package includes a Twins/Pride Night jersey.) WED 7/7: Military Night (Active military members or veterans with a valid ID can purchase select half-price tickets.)

Military Night (Active military members or veterans with a valid ID can purchase select half-price tickets.) THU 7/8: U of North Dakota Night (Special package includes a co-branded UND/Twins Cap.)

U of North Dakota Night (Special package includes a co-branded UND/Twins Cap.) FRI 7/9: Baby Blue Twins Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 10,000 fans get one.) + Postgame fireworks!

Baby Blue Twins Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 10,000 fans get one.) + Postgame fireworks! SAT 7/10: 30 HR Bomba Club Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans get one.)

30 HR Bomba Club Bobblehead Giveaway (First 10,000 fans get one.) SUN 7/11: Twins Photo Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 10,000 fans get one.

Tickets are available for all seven 'Welcome Back Week' games, and you can see your options and purchase tickets HERE.

The Twins are currently 34-48, good for last place in the American League Central Division.

MORE TO EXPLORE: Relive Great Twins Games of the Past

MORE TO EXPLORE: Breathtaking Views of Minnesota