Take A Tour Of Stoney Brook Farms In Foley – Featuring Minnesota’s LARGEST Corn Maze

Stoney Brook Farms, located off Highway 95 in Foley, the home of one of the biggest corn mazes in the entire world. Not only can you spend an entire day trying to work your way out of the maze, the family-owned farm is PACKED with family fun throughout the grounds.

A map of the exact location of Stoney Brook Farms can be found at the bottom of this post!

ADMISSION/HOURS

Admission into the farm costs $10, with kids 2 and under admitted free. Pumpkins are available to be picked from a massive patch. Small pumpkins start at $7 and go up in price based on size/weight.

Stoney Brook Farms is open Saturdays and Sundays this fall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

FOOD OPTIONS

There are several food options available. One stand has hamburgers ($5), breakfast sandwiches ($5), hot dogs ($3) and chips ($2); elsewhere on the grounds you can find some amazing cheese curds, mini donuts and other treats as well.

Most of the attractions are included with admission with the exception of axe throwing, which costs $10 for five throws, or a two person match for $25.

THE MAZE

The maze itself has two dinosaur-themed options, 'easy' and 'extreme.' The easy one proved to be plenty difficult for our group! The maze covers 37 acres and 11.7 miles, with the 'extreme' maze expected to take 3-5 hours to solve!

Maze-goers are given a QR code at the admission gate that will enable them to use GPS to help navigate the maze. There is a sign at the entrance of the maze asking folks to NOT call 911 if lost!

THE JUMP PAD

The jump pad is basically a flat bounce-house with room for dozens of kids to get their hop on!

THE CORN PIT

The corn pit is our entire family's favorite part of any pumpkin patch, and this one does NOT disappoint. Not only is there a deep pool of corn for kids to play in, but this one features a slide, swing set, ladder and buckets for the kids to play with.

HAMSTER WHEELS

While dad felt a little dizzy after running back and forth on these, my kid definitely had a blast!

CORN SACK RACES

A timeless classic, these were a bit damp after the previous night's rain but still looked like fun on a more dry day!

BOUNCE HOUSE

There is a small bounce house available for kids five and under to play on.

PLAYGROUND/CLIMBING AREA

There are two huge pipe-slides and a smaller, green slide on this play area. Kids can get to the top either by climbing the hay bales or by using the climbing wall.

PUMPKIN BOWLING

Pretty much exactly what you think it is!

THE PUMPKIN PATCH

The patch itself is an impressive size, and what kids doesn't love pulling the wagon around to find the perfect pumpkin?

In addition to these activities, there was also a train ride through the pumpkin patch that wasn't operating the day we went due to muddy conditions.