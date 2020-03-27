Sysco Retail Center Open Friday and Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Sysco's St. Cloud distribution center will be open Friday and Saturday to sell food to the public.

The food retailer, located at 900 S. Hwy. 10, will be offering meat, fish fry, pre-cooked chicken, produce, cheese, liquid eggs and hash browns, and will accept both cash and credit card payments.

Sysco will be enforcing all proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols during the event.

Hours are Friday from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

To learn more about Sysco's products and St. Cloud retail center, visit their website.