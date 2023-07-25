Sweet Baxter (the dog) Up for Adoption This Week. Check Him Out!
Meet Baxter! This sweet boy came in with his buddy Boomer to TCHS due to their previous owners not having enough space for them. As a herding dog Baxter would love a yard to run around in or be taken out regularly.
He is a sweet boy who loves to cuddle. He is a bit of a nervous nelly when it comes to unfamiliar noises. When he gets spooked he'll let out a bark or two and run to find his people to make sure everyone's ok. He is potty trained and does best with a set schedule and will whine at the door when he wants to go out.
He knows many tricks including sit, lay, spin, and settle. He has been crate trained and does well once inside but may need a treat to convince him to go in. Baxter has met other dogs and young children and done great with both.
He has briefly met cats and was very curious. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when introducing a new animal into the home. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs