Sweet Baxter (the dog) Up for Adoption This Week. Check Him Out!

Meet Baxter! This sweet boy came in with his buddy Boomer to TCHS due to their previous owners not having enough space for them. As a herding dog Baxter would love a yard to run around in or be taken out regularly.

He is a sweet boy who loves to cuddle. He is a bit of a nervous nelly when it comes to unfamiliar noises. When he gets spooked he'll let out a bark or two and run to find his people to make sure everyone's ok. He is potty trained and does best with a set schedule and will whine at the door when he wants to go out.

He knows many tricks including sit, lay, spin, and settle. He has been crate trained and does well once inside but may need a treat to convince him to go in. Baxter has met other dogs and young children and done great with both.

He has briefly met cats and was very curious. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when introducing a new animal into the home. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

