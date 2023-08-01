Super Cool Pup, Snowball, Is Looking For A Forever Home & Family

Special notice: Tri County Humane Society is offering a free microchip clinic this Friday (8/4) from 2 to 8 PM. Bring your pet into the shelter and get it microchipped for free.

Welcome Snowball. She came into TCHS with five other siblings. It is unknown if they have been around other dogs or cats. slow and proper introductions are a must. It may take an animal weeks to months before they feel comfortable in their new homes.

She has been very sweet with staff thus far on intake. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

