Stunning 12 Bed/10 Bath “Hallmark Movie” Home For Sale In Pierz

I have watched several cheesy Netflix and Hallmark Christmas movies over the last several months. Usually, they start like this; there's a woman who moves to a small town, restores a broken down home to its former glory, and turns it into a cute little bed and breakfast. Of course, she finds love with the rich town doctor who also has impressive handyman skills.

Well, if you've dreamed of having that "Hallmark movie life", you might want to check out this stunning 12 bedroom, 10 bathroom home for sale at 432 State Highway 25 in Pierz, Minnesota. It's a massive space totaling almost 8 thousand square feet of finished space.

You could turn it into your own bed and breakfast, or a wedding/event center. The house has a beautiful wrap-around porch, 5 living areas, a huge kitchen, a second kitchenette, two dining rooms, jetted tub, dumbwaiter, walk-in shower, and we could go on and on. That's just on the inside!

Outside, you'll find 5 buildings, 35 acres of land, and more. Oh, and we should mention it has 10 garage spaces. The possibilities for this place are endless. It would make a great space to start a hobby farm, an amazing area for a photography business, the best B&B ever, a wedding and event center, a pumpkin patch/fall hot spot, you name it!

And, the house isn't even that old. It was built in 1995. Alright, now you're in love with it, so what does it cost? Great question. It's on the market for $675,000. For the size of the house and the land, that sounds like the deal of the century.

If you're interested in the property, it's listed with Timothy Bosch at Weichert Realtors Tower Properties, MLS# 6129758.