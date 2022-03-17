Stop Shoveling Snow Into The Road, It’s Illegal In MN!

The has been super nice this week and many people have been spotted in their driveways breaking up the snow. I even saw some people shoveling it into the road yesterday in my neighborhood. Tempting, but did you know it's actually illegal in Minnesota?

The plow can dump it into your driveway, but you can't throw it back. It's your gift, no take-backs. And, it makes sense if you think about it. Why would the plows move the snow out of the road just to have you throw it back into the road?

According to the Minnesota Statute 160.2715, "(a) Except for the actions of the road authorities, their agents, employees, contractors, and utilities in carrying out their duties imposed by law or contract, and except as herein provided, it shall be unlawful to:

(1) obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice thereon and (b) Any violation of this section is a misdemeanor."

Further in the statute, it mentions in the law '"...permits to be placed" on a roadway. So, you can't shovel it into the road.

If you do, and you're caught doing it, you could be facing up to 90 days in jail and (or) a $700 fine.