Still Hate The New Flag Design? This Heartfelt Message from Its’ Creator Might Change your Mind

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT OUR NEW FLAG?

If you are still feeling dissed because your flag design didn't become our new Minnesota state flag, maybe meeting the designer of the original design will help you warm up to the idea. Andrew Prekker from Luverne had a moving message on the website for the Redesign Commission, about how excited he was that his design was chosen as the winner of the contest.

Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission loading...

Get our free mobile app

MESSAGE FROM ANDREW PREKKER OF LUVERNE

On December 19th, 2023, this was the message he wrote:

"The last few days have been surreal for me. Very few things make me speechless in life, but this is one of those moments where it’s hard to express the sheer gratitude and amazement I’ve felt at this whole opportunity.

Among the many emotions I’m feeling, the strongest is a sense of honor, privilege, excitement, and gratitude. It's such a rare privilege to be able to contribute to our state’s history in such a special way like this. And I’m so proud to be able to say I helped design the new Minnesotan state flag! It’s an achievement that I hope brings a lot of unity and pride to our land, and I will hold that fact with great honor for the rest of my life.

Andrew continued, "It is my greatest hope that this new flag can finally represent our state and all its people properly. That every Minnesotan of every background —including the Indigenous communities and tribal nations who’ve been historically excluded— can look up at our flag with pride and honor, and see themselves within it.

I’m so grateful to the committee who chose my design. I put in many hours of hard work, research, passion, revisions, and asking advice, all to try and create the best possible flag I could. And knowing that the committee (and Minnesotans in general) recognize my flag as something special, means the world to me.

Thanks to every single person who has shown me support. Your enthusiasm, passion, and kindness has made this whole experience all the more special."

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri