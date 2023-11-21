Stearns County Road 75 Bridge Over Sauk River to Close Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County Road 75 motorists will have to detour around a bridge replacement project starting Monday.

County Road 75 will close near 28th Avenue in Waite Park to remove and replace the bridge over the Sauk River. The bridge is deficient and needs replacing.

The plan was to start the work in late June or early July, but the project is tied to some federal money which delayed the start. And, with bids going out in mid-July, County Engineer Jodi Teich says they wouldn't have had enough time to pour the concrete before the cold weather arrived.

Instead, work will begin on Monday with the final concrete course poured in the spring of 2024.

Once the bridge closes, traffic will have to be detoured either south via I-94 and Highway 23 or County Road 134 to the north. Teich estimates it will add 15 minutes each to the morning and evening commute.

The nearly $5-million project is scheduled to be completed at the end of June 2024.

