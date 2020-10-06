Stearns County Adds 26 New COVID-19 Cases, 954 Statewide

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 954 new cases of COVID-19 statewide from Monday.

The state also counted four new deaths from complications related to the virus.

Stearns County again led the Tri-County area with 26 new cases of the virus, while Benton County had 7 and Sherburne County had 5 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, just under 105,740 people have tested positive. More than 8,000 people have had to be hospitalized with the virus and of that, more than 2,200 had to be admitted into the ICU.