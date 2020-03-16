Stearns, Benton Counties Set-up COVID-19 Hotline Number

ST. CLOUD -- If you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 virus there is now a local hotline number to call.

Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst says the phone line is for both Benton and Stearns County residents and will be staffed by medical professionals.

If people have questions about whether they should go to work, or how to help their grandmother who is out in a very rural community, how to make sure she has what she needs. Those are questions are staff will be ready to answer.

The phone number is (320) 656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683. It is being staffed from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also go to the Stearns County website for the latest information on the local response to the coronavirus.

Frauendienst says there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far in Stearns County.