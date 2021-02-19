State Reports 8 COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1 in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Health says eight more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19. One of the additional deaths Thursday was in Stearns County, a person in their early 70s.

The number of new positive cases statewide was 1,001. Stearns County has 12 new cases, Sherburne County seven, and Benton County three.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state right now is just under 14,000 people.

One person was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, and there were no new ICU patients.

