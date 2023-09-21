‘Stars Like Confetti” Singer Dustin Lynch Coming To Minnesota In 2024!

DUSTIN LYNCH IS COMING TO MINNESOTA!

Dustin Lynch and his ‘Killed The Cowboy Tour” with Special Guest SKEEZ will be performing at The Armory in Minneapolis, on Thursday, April 25th, 2024.

Dustin lynch Tour Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Presale Tickets will be available next week, September 28th at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 29th at 10 a.m.

Dustin Lynch Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

You can win them before you buy them by listening to Paul & Kelly in the Mornin’, by playing Kelly’s College of Country Knowledge at 7:15 am. We’ll test your country music knowledge and see if you can win a pair of tickets to attend this Dustin Lynch event.

Dierks Bentley: Beers On Me Tour 2022 - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

ABOUT DUSTIN LYNCH

According to a bio at allmusic.com, Dustin was born in Tennessee and grew up with the influences of what he calls ‘The Class of ‘89’ country music singers. Names like Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Clint Black come to mind. Dustin moved to Nashville for college and to be closer to the country music scene, renting an apartment behind the famous Bluebird Café.

Dustin got his big break in country music in 2011. He landed a deal with Broken Bow Records and the label released a song called ‘Cowboys and Angels” which went to number 2 on the Billboard country chart in 2012.

Dustin Lynch/Youtube

DUSTIN LYNCH HITS

His most recent hit, “Thinking About You” with MacKenzie Porter, was actually a re-recording of the original cut with duet partner Lauren Alaina. Dustin and MacKenzie took that song to number 2. His most current single is “Stars Like Confetti” from his latest album “Blue In The Sky” which is available now.

The album “Killed The Cowboy” will be available September 29th, 2023.

