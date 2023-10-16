St. Johns Abbey to Unveil New Woodshop

On Tuesday, there will be a special blessing and dedication of the new St. Johns Abbey Woodshop: Artisans, Organ Builders and Woodworking at Saint John's Abbey in Collegeville.

This 28,000 square foot facility cost $12.3 million and centralizes the century old woodworking operations at Saint John's Abbey. The monies for this project were raised in a capital campaign called “The Work of Our Hands Project”

This two-story structure features a 38’ Organ assembly tower while adding instructional space which allows the day-to-day operation to be more efficient and productive. A safer working environment will be created with this new space which will help in the renewal of commitment to monastic endeavor.

Master Organ Builder Martin Pasi guided this project which will be a fully functioning organ shop. Pipe organs will be constructed from raw materials of wood and metal using both traditional building methods that have been employed in building some of the great organs in history as well using the techniques of the best contemporary builders.

This new shop will also include a school where artisan organ builders will continue the art and care for these cultural treasures. Master and journeyman organ builders will be employed here as well as apprentices who will learn to build and repair these organs. The artisans employed here will be grounded in Benedictine beliefs and values.

St. Johns Abbey is a community of Catholic Benedictine Monks and The St. Johns Abbey Woodworking Shop has been crafting furniture for over 150 years. “The Blessing and Dedication” will start at 4 on Tuesday at The Abbey Workshop, 2825 Powerhouse Rd. In Collegeville.