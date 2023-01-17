St Cloud Superman Announces A Springtime Return (opinion)

If you missed seeing St Cloud Superman like I didn't, never fear for he is poised to make a return when the weather gets a bit warmer. I can't imagine those tights are winter friendly.

Over the weekend St Cloud Superman posted on his Superman's Make St Cloud Great Again Facebook page that he is ready to set up his Trump Command Post, once again, next to the Burger King on Division.

The post he made was pretty funny. He actually compared himself to the George Clooney Superman. Here is his post from last Saturday followed by one from today (1/17)

"I WILL BE STEPPING OUT WITH MY SUPERMAN CAPE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS BRIEFLY TOMORROW NEXT TO MY SUPERBEAST AT MY TRUMP COMMAND POST ON DIVISION NEXT TO BURGER KING. I WILL BE CRUSADING MORE AND MORE AS THE WEATHER BEGINS TO WARMS UP OVER 30 DEGREES. IM STARTING TO LOOK AND FEEL SUPER SINCE IVE BEEN SLOWLY GETTING MY SUPERMAN PHYSIQUE BACK SINCE MY CAR ACCIDENT AND NECK INJURY 7 YEARS AGO. HOPEFULLY BE IN THE BEST PHYSICAL CONDITION OF MY LIFE THIS YEAR. WITH MY BEARD I MAY LOOK LIKE THE GEORGE CLOONEY VERSION OF SUPERMAN. I WILL GO BACK TO THE CLEAN CUT AUTHENTIC COMIC BOOK VERSION CLOSER TO SPRING."

I got one more decent above 30 day to put on the cape and represent truth, justice and the American way. It was raining almost all day on Monday. This will be my last chance for quite a while. Hell I might even post up down by the courthouse and jail since I've frequented them so much lately. Hoping to trigger some commy Libtards and prove that Superman is back and better than ever. Pave the way for a Trump victory in 2024. Stand up for the constitution and fight the good fight . Evil flourishes when good people do nothing. Not on my watch they won't. Take back our communities and country from the domestic enemies and evil doers and commy Libtards. Will feel great to put on the cape again. The Constitution and the 1st amendment are alive and well and the government should fear the people not people fear the government. WE THE PEOPLE ARE WHO THE GOVERNMENT GETS ITS AUTHORITY FROM. THEY SERVE AND ANSWER TO US. LETS GO BRANDON!!

I don't understand how one can combine hate, bigotry, misogyny, etc and have it add up to "patriot".

At the same time, it's a free country and we are all able to believe and think what we want, so far anyway. Some just think a little deeper than others.

Nothing "super" to see here.

