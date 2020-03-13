St. Cloud St. Patrick’s Parade, Tent Party Cancelled

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Patrick's Day events in downtown St. Cloud Saturday have been canceled.

The St. Cloud Downtown Council and the Olde Brick House says the Parade, Outdoor Tent Party and Kid's Corner will be canceled due to the growing concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers say they are very disappointed they are unable to hold the event but know it's the right decision.

The Olde Brick House will continue business as usual.