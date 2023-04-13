St. Cloud Pilot Who Flies Air Force One Among Inductees To Tech Hall Of Fame

Tony Ewers is among ten Tech High School alumni who will be inducted into the school's Distinguished Alumni Hall Of Fame on Thursday night. Ewers is a 1998 Tech graduate who is currently an active-duty Lieutenant Colonel who flies Air Force One.

There will be a dinner and induction ceremony at Tech on Thursday night followed by an all-school assembly on Friday.

Ewers has been deployed 11 times, spent over 1,000 days overseas, has logged over 5,500 hours as a Command Pilot and commandeered over 300 combat missions.

Joining Ewers in the class of 2023 will be Dr. Sarah Ahlberg from the class of 1999. Dr. Ahlberg has had nine patents issued and over 20 journal publications. She is currently Director of Research and Technology, Cardiac Ablation Solutions with Medtronic.

Rollie Anderson (1964 grad) is Chairman of the Board of Anderson Trucking, which is one of the largest 'for hire' trucking companies in North America.

TyRuben Ellingson (1977) is the Senior Director for the School of Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University. His movie special effects resume includes work on Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Avatar.

Jim Dahl (1976) has spent over 30 years in the IT field and has been President of the Tech High School Alumni Association for over 20 years.

Patti Garland (1976) is President of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation.

Bruce Mohs (1962) has served 16 years on the St. Cloud School Board after teaching in Milwaukee.

Sandy Neutzling (1968) owns her own insurance business and has served as Rotary Club President and Chair of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce.

Anoop Prakash (1991) was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal and has two degrees from Harvard Business. He is also the former leader of Harley Davidson, Canada.

George Van Cleve (1968) has served as Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice.