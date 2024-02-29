St. Cloud Leap Year Babies Celebrating Their First Birthday!

The kids born on the last Leap Day in 2020 are celebrating their 'first' birthdays today. CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital welcomed seven Leap Year babies in 2020 and had a chance to reconnect with three of them earlier today.

CentraCare shared an update on Madilyn, Ivy and Lydia's birthdays with quotes from the parents.

Madilyn has grown into a four-year-old that doesn't exactly love the 'one-year-old' jokes!

"Madi is very excited to have her “first” real birthday. She doesn’t love getting teased that she’s only turning one, because she’s not a baby! She is excited to be able to celebrate her birthday at school with her friends the day of! Then, we plan to celebrate with her aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents on the weekend. Eating her favorite foods (Mac and cheese, little hot dogs, and cupcakes!) and having Doc Mcstuffin’s decor as that is her favorite character right now!"

Ivy's mom says her daughter loves being a Leap Baby and will celebrate the occasion with pizza from her favorite restaurant.

"We are planning to take her to her favorite restaurant Pizza Ranch and celebrate with family and friends! Every year she has a party at her grandma’s! It was difficult at first having a leap day baby but now she LOVES it! She has a unique birthday!"

Lydia's mom says that they have a unique birthday planned to commemorate her 'first' birthday.

"We like to celebrate Lydia's birthday on a weekend at the end of February since it is her birthday month. This year she requested a "pink princess" theme which wasn't a surprise based on her favorite dress up clothes and movies. On her first leap birthday, she will smash a cake like she did when we celebrated her actual first birthday as a way to acknowledge her two ages. The concept of a leap year birthday is something we hope she finds increasingly amusing as she ages."