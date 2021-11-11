Shout Out: Who’s Addicted to Dot’s Pretzels?

Is anyone else addicted to Dot's Pretzels? I can't be the only one. And they're not cheap! The big bag is over ten bucks. I'm not even a big pretzel lover. But Dot's! Right?

And don't even get me started about those skinny, extra crunchy pieces that you get like one in every handful.

Made in North Dakota!

Did you know that you can buy a bag of just the magical pretzel rub? Not sure what I'd do with it, but I bet it's good.

The Complete Dot's Pretzels Flavor Lineup

Original

Southwest

Honey Mustard

Baked Cheese Curls

