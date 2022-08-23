Sex Trafficking Probe At Sturgis Rally Results In 6 Arrests

It's the biggest party in South Dakota annually, drawing motorcycle enthusiasts from every part of the U.S. and Canada. Thousands of motorcyclists taking in all the festivities and generally, just having a great time.

Unfortunately, when you get that many people together, there is bound to be some unsavory types. Men who solicit minors for sex. It doesn't get a whole lot lower than that and according to sex trafficking advocates, the problem at Sturgis is growing every year.

First of all, the six men arrested are all, of course, presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to Dakota News Now, several agencies combined their efforts in Sturgis this year including the Pennington County Sheriff's Department, Ellsworth AFB Office of Special Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), Rapid City Police Department, U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

The sex trafficking investigation ran from August 5th through August 11th of this year and resulted in the arrest of 6 men from Rapid City.

Arrested were;

Kordelle Ray Running Hawk 24

William Henry Riese 31

Brandon Reide Prue 32

Donald William Laun 61

Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala 32

Christopher Daniel Luna 32

All six arrested were charged with Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet and will be tried in Federal Court with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins leading the prosecution.

If convicted the sentence for Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet carries a federal prison sentence of not less than 5 years and up to supervised release for life.

