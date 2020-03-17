Senior Dining, Meals On Wheels Make Temporary Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes have been made to the Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels programs.

Dining in at all of the sites has been suspended. For those diners, Tuesday and Wednesday Catholic Charities is providing one hot 'grab and go' take out option and 10 frozen home meals.

Meals on Wheels will continue as usual through Wednesday with one hot meal along with 10 to 14 frozen meals. Starting on Thursday, Meals on Wheels delivery will take place once every two weeks with two weeks of meals.

March 30th through April 1st a hot 'grab and go' meal pick up will be available at congregate dining sites along with an additional 10 frozen meals. The Meals on Wheels delivery of 1 hot and 10 frozen meals will also happen on those days.

No additional drivers are needed at this time.

This modified service will continue in two-week increments until the Minnesota Department of Health advises that it is again safe for seniors to gather at senior dining sites.