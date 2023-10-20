See Where Minnesota Ranks Among Candy Capitals In The US

CANDY DRIVES ECONOMY

Loving candy for the taste is one thing; loving candy for the economy is another. There are many states that really count on candy production to drive the economy. In fact, candy producers employ people all across the country; and without them, I wonder where we would be in today's economy. That brings to mind the question; where does Minnesota rank among employment with candy production in one capacity or another?

I guess it's no surprise that Minnesota would make the top 20 for candy production. We are a manufacturing state and candy takes a lot of people to make, package, and get that candy out to the world.

THE STATS FOR CANDY STATES

Upgradedpoints.com looked at things like employment, payroll, locations of candy producers, and candy retail stores in the United States. Minnesota was ranked at number 19 in the US. Comparatively, our neighbors Illinois, North Dakota, and Wisconsin came in ahead of us.

The nation's biggest candy capitals are a mix of a few small towns with a couple of candy brands, and popular travel spots, like beach town locations where people love to soak up the sun and suck on saltwater taffy.

THE TOP 20 CANDY MAKING STATES

Here is a listing of the top 20:

Vermont Illinois New Hampshire Pennsylvania Hawaii North Dakota Idaho Wisconsin Montanna Wyoming Colorado New Jersey Louisianna Oregon Utah California Tennesee Indiana Minnesota Nevada

CANDY COMPANIES IN MINNESOTA

If you are looking for a career in the candy industry, you might be interested in knowing what candy companies exist in the state of Minnesota.

WHAT CANDY COMPANIES ARE WE MISSING?

If you know of a candy maker in Minnesota that we've left off the list, please let us know so we can add them and get the word out, that if you have dreams of working in the candy industry, there are plenty of great places right here in Minnesota.

