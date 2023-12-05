See More Than 2.5 Million Lights At This MN Drive-Thru

SEVER'S HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

I just discovered a drive-thru holiday display that is a must-see. It's located in Shakopee, but what an event this is. Sever's Holiday Lights is a 1/2 mile long drive that includes an unbelievable 2,500,00 lights! Cash and credit cards are accepted at their concession stands and novelty vendors, but make sure you have your ticket for the drive-thru before you arrive as they are NOT available on-site.

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS

Sever's invites you to drive through an approximately 2-mile drive-thru display and then park in the observation area afterward so you can enjoy the full program. Once you get your ticket for the night, you can drive through the display as many times as you would like. Take a visual stroll with their 2021 display below.

Valley Thrills/Youtube

RESERVATIONS MUST BE MADE

Reservations must be made if you want to visit the light display. Tickets must be purchased online before you visit. Tickets ARE NOT available on-site.

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

The lighted drive-thru is open 7 days a week, through December 31st, from 5 to 9 pm each day. Their busiest weeks are usually December 17th through December 25th. Once you have your reservation, you are free to arrive any time within your chosen time slot, and if you are running early or late, for your time slot, you DO NOT need to let them know; they are happy to accommodate.

WCCO CBS Minnesota/Youtube

BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY

If you want to bring a large group of people, they say that any bus smaller than 30 feet long and less than 10 1/2 feet tall will fit through the drive-thru. Small party and shuttle buses typically work. They don't recommend going through the course in a limo, however, because they could have difficulty driving through the course. You are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled Drive-thru time.

If you want to go at the least busiest time, Sever's says that Monday through Thursday are typically slower than holidays, and Friday through Sundays.

LOCATION

Sever's

3121 150th Street West

Shakopee, MN.

Sever's is right off Hwy 169, 2 miles south of Hwy 169 & County Road 41.

