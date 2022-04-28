SCSU Baseball Update – April 28, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

SCSU HUSKIES 3 MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS 0

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Bulldogs, they collected eight hits, with six players collecting hits and played flawless defense. The Huskies starting pitcher, senior lefty Trevor Koenig (a St. Cloud Tech graduate) threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw a no-hitter, he recorded five strikeouts and he faced just twenty-one batters.

The Huskies were led on offense by Paul Steffensen the Huskies right fielder went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ethan Navratil the Huskies first baseman went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Tyler Schiller their left fielder went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Cameron Vollmer the Huskies catcher went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Max Gamm their shortstop went 1-for-3. Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew Bulson their DH earned two walks and he scored a run and Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Isaac Benesh a lefty from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Aaron Wukmir gave up two hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Zach Kuseske threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit. The Bulldogs had one base runner, Alex Wattermann was hit by a pitch.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS 2

The Huskies extended their win streak, with a big win over the Bulldogs, they collected ten hits, including a double and triple. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty Sam Riola from Blaine High School, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Nick Brauns from Sunrise Mountain High School Arizona threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Fabian Villegas from Shadow Ridge High School Arizona threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave gave one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett a sophomore from Kimberly High School Wisconsin. He went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Paul Steffensen a senior form Kenai Central High School Alaska went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School Washington went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Max Gamm a senior from East Ridge High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Savard a junior from Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary Ontario earned a walk an he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Ben Reilley from Maple Lake High School. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Nygaard threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Mason Theil threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Wyatt O’Bey threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Eric Hinnenkamp threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tim Okornowski went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Jack Puder, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Tosten Mann went 1-for-4, Nathan Rosenberg went 1-for-1 and Alex Wattermann earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies have now extended their winning streak to fifteen games and overall they are 30-10. In the NSIC they are 22-4, in third place:

NSIC/Overall

Minnesota State Mavericks 22-3 29-5

Augustana Vikings 26-4 26-7

SCSU Huskies 22-4 30-10

Minot State 17-7 23-16

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday April 30

Minnesota Crookston Eagles

12:00/2:30 (@ Faber)

Sunday May 1st

Minnesota Crookston Eagles

12:00 (@ Faber)

Weather Pending, check Huskies Web Site for updates