Say Hello To 924: Upcoming Area Code Change In Southern Minnesota
A NEW NUMBER IS COMING TO MINNESOTA
Pretty soon, you are going to start seeing a new area code showing up on your phones and wonder; where in the heck is 924?
WELCOME 924 TO MINNESOTA
924 will soon be used in southern Minnesota, as their 507 area code is expected to run out of numbers by 2025.
Existing customers will keep their current phone numbers, according to MN.gov, but new customers, or those who are requesting additional lines, may be assigned the new 924 area code once it is activated.
WHEN WILL 924 BE IN USE?
As of July 30th, 2024, all local calls that are made within the 507 area code region must be placed using the area code and the 7-digit telephone number, and by August 30th, new telephone lines and/or services may start receiving the new area code.
KEY INFORMATION
They listed the following as Key information for those living in the area:
- People's current telephone numbers will remain the same.
- Everyone will need to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.
- Long-distance calls will still require you to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls.
- What is considered a 'Local call' now, will remain a 'Local call.'
- Rates are not changing due to the addition of the new 924 area code.
- People can still dial 3 digits to reach important numbers such as 911 for emergencies, 988 for mental health crises, and 511 for statewide travel information.
- Some older equipment may still use 7 digits and need to be upgraded. Those who have medical devices or have a security provider should reach out to their providers to see if indeed they need an equipment upgrade to keep up with the coming changes.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine