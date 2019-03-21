Sauk Rapids Woman Used Credit Cards to Steal From Employer

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer through company credit cards.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tahnee Rudolph pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft-by-swindle and will be sentenced in June.

According to the criminal complaint, the embezzlement was occurring at least as far back as 2014 when the current owner bought the business. Rudolph was in charge of payroll, paying credit card bills and issuing checks for a Rockville company.

The name of the company is not listed in the court documents, but the complaint refers to a business on 234th Street in Rockville.

Records show Rudolph used two different credit cards to make personal purchases, cash withdrawals, hotel room reservations, pay utility bills and even to service her mom's pool.

The owner of the business discovered the fraud in August of last year and fired Rudolph shortly afterward.