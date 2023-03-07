Sauk Rapids-Rice High School To Host Comedy Hypnosis Show

This just sounds like a whole lot of fun. I remember when bars and nightclubs would book hypnotists for entertainment and it was always a blast to witness.

Anyway, a big comedy hypnosis event is coming to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School at the end of this month. It should be a great time for everyone. besides the hypnotist, there will be 30 audience members on stage to participate in the hilarity.

It's been awhile since I've seen a comedy hypnosis show but some of the things I remember were like someone from the audience would be hypnotized and told that when they woke up they would bark like a dog every time he heard a phone ring.

They would then be brought out of the trance and eventually the person, who had already returned to their seat, would hear a phone ring and start barking like a dog. Hilarious! There were multiple variations of this and all were hilarious!

So, I'm marking my calendar for 7PM, March 31st at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Tickets are only $10 for adults and $5 for students. This is a G-Rated comedy show.

The show is hosted by the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Drama Club and all proceeds from the show will help fund their community events this year.

Tell your friends and we'll see you there March 31st at 7PM.

Comedy Hypnosis Show

Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

March 31st 7PM

Adults $10 Students $5

G-Rated Comedy

