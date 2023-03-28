Sauk Rapids’ Mixin’ It Up Gluten Free Bakery Hosting Cheese Curd Event

Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids will host a gluten-free cheese curd and mini donut event on Saturday, May 20th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The bakery will serve the treats 'hot off the fryer' and invites folks to try for themselves the curds 'they have heard' are the best in all of Minnesota!

The bakery has held the event annually and my goodness do the curds look delicious!

Mixin It Up Gluten Free Bakery has been a Sauk Rapids staple since 2016, specializing in celiac-friendly desserts and treats.

Mixin’ It Up Bakery is Gluten Free Co-op Bakery made by a Gluten Free family who understands. We offer a variety of tasty baked goods, fried donuts and so much more! With a great variety and selection of Gluten and Dairy Free Sweet and Treats, you wont have to “settle” for gluten free any longer! Time and again, our customers can’t even tell the difference! Even if you are not gluten free, you will be sure to enjoy our treats! Stop at Mixin’ It Up and allow us to make your days, gatherings, and special events, mouthwatering.

With 234 reviews, the bakery has a stellar 4.8 rating on Google. Many customers comment on the fact they cannot tell the difference between the bakery's gluten-free items and the items you would get at a traditional bakery.

