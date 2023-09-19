Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Sets Seasonal Closing Date

Time is running out to get a delicious frozen treat at the Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen location in 2023!

A sign on the building reads "Closing October 1st," which means there is just over a week left to stop by for a Dilly Bar, Blizzard or Banana Split (or all three.. who's counting).

The recently renovated Red Barn Dairy Queen in St. Cloud will be open year-round to help you get your fix during the cold winter months.

Before you head to Dairy Queen, you can check out all the fall Blizzard flavors below!

The fall menu will include an OREO hot cocoa flavor, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-Dipped Strawberry (a holdover from the summer Blizzard menu) and an all new flavor... Royal Reese's Fluffernutter.

Minnesota gives a lot of hints when it is ready for summer to end. The leaves change colors, the State Fair comes and goes and the Vikings begin consistently disappointing us every Sunday afternoon. So it goes.

A Dairy Queen closing for the season is one of the surest signs of fall. In fact, I think that the Farmer's Almanac consults with Minnesota DQ operators when they are making their annual weather predictions (note: I doubt this actually happens).

Keep an eye on the menu next weekend as well. In typical years some things will sell out as the owners will stop stocking certain items that would spoil over the winter. On the bright side, there can sometimes be deals to be had. Last year I picked up a couple of ice cream cakes on the cheap.

I didn't have any reason to buy them, I just wanted to eat multiple ice cream cakes. Please keep any and all judgement to yourselves.

