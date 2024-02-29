Sauk Rapids Dairy Queen Set To Open TODAY!

Our warm winter is slowly transitioning into spring, which means Sauk Rapids' Dairy Queen location is nearly ready to open!

There had been a lot of activity in the building the last few days (I drive by this location every day on my work commute... I'm not some kind of crazed DQ stalker... I swear) but staff had posted multiple "CLOSED" signs on the windows. So, I waited.

On Friday the "CLOSED" signs were gone and replaced with signs declaring "OPENING FEBRUARY 29th!"

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

The Sauk Rapids location is my favorite in the area... but you can't go wrong with Red Barn or Cold Spring either. How can you go wrong with a DQ?

The March menu is set to feature a couple of seasonal favorites: Mint Brownie and Under the Rainbow shake will both be featured. While the Mint Brownie Blizzard is pretty self-explanatory, the Under the Rainbow shake includes strawberry flavor, rainbow sprinkles, blended with soft serve and topped with even more rainbow sprinkles.

The Sauk Rapids location is the closest to my house and love the walk-up style DQ's where you stand in line outdoors with your peers, trying to get a glimpse of the menu before it is your turn.

So, while it may not quite be time to put the snowblower in the shed and put the winter coats into the crawlspace, it may indeed be time to realistically think about storing those things. At this point, I'll take it!