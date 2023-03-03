Sad: Another Iconic Minnesota Pizzeria Shop Is Closing It’s Doors This Month

What is going on here Minnesota? Another iconic Minnesota pizzeria is set to close at the end of the month. This time the news is coming from St. Paul where Angelo's Pizza announced recently that it was closing at the end of the month.

The news of the closure hit social media yesterday.

This is hard for me to post, but as word has filtered out I might as well make it official. We will be closing our doors for the final time at the end of this month. I have had a great time running Angelo’s for the last four years, but it’s time for me to start a new path with new challenges. A million thanks to my wonderful employees and fantastic customers who have made the last four years so great.

Thank you all,

Matt

The news of the closing was shared more than 200 times including other pizza shops across the Twin Cities.

The comments left under the announcement ranged from questions about trying to sell the business rather than closing it to people wondering what their Friday nights are going to be like once Angelo's closes.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

Molly M on Facebook summarized really eloquently what many fans of these smaller pizza parlors think, and her reaction was just so genuine.

Definitely gonna be a sad day when this place closes, our favorite pizza place! No other place compares! I grew up coming here with my family for years! This will be hard to lose such a staple restaurant with so many memories for all!! - Molly M via Facebook

What's positive about this announcement, if you want to look at it that way is there is still an opportunity to grab a slice before the doors are closed for good at the end of the month of March.

