Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man celebrating his 27th birthday at his grandmother’s Monday night ended up at the hospital after being shot.

Police officers were called to the Gates of Rochester apartment complex along 41st St NW just before 10:00 pm to investigate the reported shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. The injury was described as non-life-threatening.

Police say some “issues” developed during the party and several family members went outside around 10:00 pm and that’s when the shooting happened.

The victim went back inside and told his family what had happened.

The shooter took off on foot. Police found him on the nearby 41st St bridge about 10 minutes later and located the gun in the same area.

Arrested on a felony assault charge was 24-year-old Langston Mercedes.

Olmsted County ADC

