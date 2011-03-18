River Bats Add 2 Players Including Henkemeyer

The St. Cloud River Bats have added 2 players to the 2011 roster. They announced the signing of outfielder/infielder Andy Henkemeyer of the University of Minnesota and first baseman Jeremy Banks of Youngstown State in Ohio. Henkemeyer is a 2009 Sauk Rapids-Rice High School graduate and primarily played outfield for the Storm in 2010. He hit .297 with 1 homerun and 16 RBIs last season for Minnesota. Banks is a 6'1 200 pound first baseman from Steubenville, Ohio. The complete up to date River Bats roster can be found at riverbats.com. Hear the River Bats again in 2011 on AM 1390-the Fan and online at 1390thefan.com.