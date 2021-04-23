Rental Assistance Program Now Open For Struggling Minnesotans

Get our free mobile app

St Paul (KROC AM News) - A helping hand is being offered to Minnesotans who are dealing with overdue rent and/or utility bills as a result of the pandemic.

The state has launched an assistance program called RentHelpMN and it is now accepting applications from low and moderate-income renters.

The assistance will help cover overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020. It also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is getting its funding from the $375-million the state received from the federal stimulus bill that was approved in December. According to state housing officials:

The funds are available to help prevent eviction and homelessness and to maintain housing stability for low- to moderate-income renters. It is a critical resource and lifeline for Minnesota renters struggling with their payments.

RentHelpMN

Renters can apply directly or learn more about the application process by visiting renthelpmn.org.

Property managers and landlords are encouraged to let their tenants know about RentHelpMN and help them be prepared to apply.

Am I Eligible?

You may qualify if you can answer yes to the following questions.

Are you a renter household?

Does your household income meet the program's limits?

Has someone in your household (1) qualified for unemployment or (2) had a decrease in income or increase in expenses due to Covid-19?

Is someone in your household at risk for housing instability or homelessness?

How Much Assistance is Available?

Every household's situation is different, so the amount of assistance you may receive will be specific to your needs.

What Costs are Eligible?

You may request assistance back to March 13, 2020. Prior expenses are not eligible.

Eligible costs include: rent, manufactured home lot rent, rental of a manufactured home, utilities including electric, gas, power, heat, water, sewer, bulk fuel, eviction costs, fees charged by your landlord, hotel costs if the hotel is your residence, and other costs related to keeping you in your home.

Costs that are not eligible include: homeowner costs, homeowner utilities, landlord-paid utilities, landlord-paid property taxes, property insurance, phone, internet, renter insurance.

How Can the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Help Me?

Depending on your circumstances, RentHelpMN assistance may:

Bring your delinquent rent or utility bill(s) current.

Pay up to 3 months of future rent at a time, until funds run out.

