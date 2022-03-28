Remember MN’s Hilarious Response to the First Snowfall Last Year? [WATCH]
Minnesota's first snowfall of 2020 happened one year ago Friday, October 16.
I had just gotten out of the shower when my wife told me to look outside. Thinking something dumb had had happened -- like that the garbage truck had knocked over our trash -- I looked outside...to see snow falling. Huge, white, puffy snowflakes -- maybe the biggest I'd ever seen. "Well, crud," I said, keeping my language safe for the dog.
A hilarious video by TikTok user jaclyneiynck quickly began to go viral as it accurately reflected exactly how I and every other Minnesotan felt that day. "What the.... #mnweather #snowinoctober #fyp #minnesota #2020," read the video's caption.
The video -- filmed from the porch of a quiet, rural home -- shows snow falling everywhere. Text layered over the shot reads "MN Weather." As the video continues and the camera pans, and the text changes to read "Last week...83 and *sun emoji*" then "Today, October 16...36 and *snowflake emoji*." While the video itself isn't necessarily all that funny, the choice of original audio overlaid makes it seemingly hilarious: unassociated with the video itself, a little girl can be heard repeating the words "What the hell" as someone -- presumably her mom -- tells her to stop while trying not to laugh. The choice of inappropriate words by a child added to the footage of snow falling makes for a genuinely hilarious video.
The audio used in jaclyneiynck's video is actually attributed to TikTok user Brooke Gafford as the original source. In one of her videos, she asks her daughter -- who's sitting on her bed with a spatula -- what she just said. "What the hell," her daughter whispers before repeating it again louder. "Don't say that!" Brooke gently scolds her. "Remember, that's a bad word!" "Why is it a bad word?" her daughter asks back. That video has been viewed over 11.1k times.