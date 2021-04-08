Register for “Rose Education Day” Now

ROSE EDUCATION DAY IS HERE

This is the year you can have the most beautiful roses anywhere? How? By getting the education you need from the Granite City Rose Society and the Stearns County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.

Get our free mobile app

The annual Rose Education Day is going to be held this year on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Since we are still living in a virtual society, this session will take place via Zoom and you must register to receive the link. Registration is available at by clicking HERE now.

CHEMICAL SAFETY FOR THE HOME GARDENER

Jim Beardsley will present “Chemical Safety for the Home Gardener." This presentation will include information on:

Integrated pest management (IPM)

Pesticides for specific rose pests and diseases

Safe chemical use and storage

Personal protective equipment

Reading pesticide labels.

This presentation also qualifies for one American Rose Society (ARS) chemical safety training credit.

WHERE DO MODERN ROSES COME FROM?

This presentation by Dr. David Zlesak will cover the history of polyantha, floribunda, and hybrid tea roses relating to many of the newer disease resistant roses on the market today.

FREE REGISTRATION INFORMATION

This seminar is free and open to the public. However, you must get registered in advance to receive the link to join.

To register you can visit https://z.umn.edu/RoseEd or simply give them a call at 320-255-6169.

IF you have any questions about the class or need assistance with registration, feel free to email Katie Drewitz at wins0115@umn.edu.