Regents Expected to Recommend U of M Students Return in the Fall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Final fall plans for the University of Minnesota are waiting on the approval of the school’s board of regents.
At their meeting next week, the board will be discussing the proposal made by University President Joan Gabel outlining plans to resume in-person classes and reopen residence halls and other campus buildings for the fall semester.
The board is expected to recommend the reopening of the school and the return of students.
