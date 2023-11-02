REALLY? Twin Cities Man Claims to Lose $171,000 in Excelsior ATM?

This story crossed my desk this week. The story was being pushed by a communications consulting firm, so I wonder if there’s more here than what’s in the release. Even so, I have SO many questions …

THE STORY:

A Wayzata man is looking for a missing deposit of more than $171,000.

Harris Kaplan claims to have deposited two checks totaling $171,648.48 into an ATM machine at the Wells Fargo branch on Water Street in Excelsior. The money was never deposited into his account.

Kaplan claims to have contacted Wells Fargo on October 16th, 2023 to report the missing money. He claims the bank has yet to respond to his claims. He also claims Wells Fargo doesn’t know what happened to his money.

YOU MAKE THE CALL:

This whole story sounds fishy. Here’s where my mind’s at:

Have the two checks cleared the check writer’s account?

Do you have the receipt from the ATM?

But, leaving my newscaster brain behind, I have a few editorial questions:

Why would you ever put more than $171,000 into an ATM?

You were at the Wells Fargo branch in Excelsior. Did they have a night deposit box? Were they open? (I checked Google Maps, and the night deposit box is 40 feet from the ATM, I took a picture.)

In my mind, this is a scam. Nothing new there; if I had a dollar for every scam “news story” or real photo of UFOs over St. Cloud that I could purchase, I wouldn’t have to work anymore. But this man has hired a public relations firm to move his story forward. I passed on the story but then had second thoughts.

What do you think? Has anything like this ever happened to you, or do you think this is a scam? Let me know by sending a message here.