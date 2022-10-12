Self proclaimed scaredy-cat here. Rarely will I enter a Haunted House of any sorts. Scary movies are usually a no-go unless you allow me to cover my face and ears when I want (which will probably be most of the movie) or it's as "scary" as 'Hocus Pocus'. You get the picture I get scared easily, but I still love Halloween and love to see the different events and activities around the area to enjoy.

While I was on Facebook I happened to find something that peaked my interest because it appeared to have started out really small and has grown into something spectacular over the years. I'm talking about John's Zombies in Ham Lake, Minnesota.

Whether you've heard of it or not, it's a pretty cool story. Got the pleasure of actually speaking with founder John himself to learn how it all got going with him and his wife Darla and why they do it.

When I asked him exactly how John's Zombies got started he shared;

It kind of started with the neighbor kids, and now they're adults. We were stuffing leaves in my old clothes and then attaching them with safety pins and putting masks on them. And I really got sick of stuffing leaves every Halloween in bags and I kind of thought wire would work. We went from like having like six of these things hanging out and people would drive through and look at them. Now we have 102 life size Zombies in a complete cul-de-sac on two acres with a walking path through the woods.

The event has clearly more than even quadrupled in size, but with the growth they also began to make it into a good cause. Anyone is welcome to come and take the walk through John's Zombies Trail for free, but if you find it in your heart to help out, they take food and clothing donations to help out the local food bank NACE (North Anoka County Emergency Foodshelf).

John said they

beat the half a ton mark and so we wouldn't mind getting to a ton of food and clothes. That would be great.

Looking to make the trip to check it out, it's about an hour drive or a little over from St. Cloud at 17109 Goodhue St. NE Ham Lake, Minnesota and even if you don't bring a food donation John says "don't worry about it, come on anyway".

Hear the full interview Megan Zee does with John:

More on John's Zombies off YouTube

