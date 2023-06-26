Ready For Dress Up? Theme Weekends Announced For ’23 Ren Fest!

Ready For Dress Up? Theme Weekends Announced For &#8217;23 Ren Fest!

PLAN YOUR DATE!

Now that we are positive the Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2023 will be happening, and we know that we will have to have daily parking passes to attend the event, lets talk about the themed weekends that they will have for us this year.

THEMED WEEKENDS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN

The 2023 Minnesota Renaissance Festival will run from August 19th, 2023 through October 1st, 2023. The 'Themed Weekends' have been named so you can decide what weekend themes are your favorite, and make your travel and costume plans accordingly.  Here they are:

AUGUST 19TH -20TH  
Once Upon A Time

AUGUST 26TH-27TH
Highland Fling

SEPTEMBER 2ND, 3RD, AND 4TH
Wine, Chocolate & Romance

SEPTEMBER 9TH & 10TH
Woofstock

SEPTEMBER 16TH - 17TH
Experience Love For The Arts

SEPTEMBER 23RD - 24TH
Bold North Adventure

SEPTEMBER 29TH
Festival Friday

SEPTEMBER 30TH - 31ST
Oktoberfest

DOGS, MARRIAGE & FAIRYTALES

Although the details of each of the weekends haven't been listed yet, we can assume some are as they have been in the past. Woofstock is obviously the weekend we can bring our dogs. The Wine, Chocolate & Romance is an obvious favorite for those people who love chocolate or possibly want to get married in a medieval setting.   I'm assuming there will be some really neat fairytale-type activities for 'Once Upon A Time' but at this point, activities have not been listed.

PARK AND RIDE OPTIONS RECOMMENDED

If you decide that you want to park and ride, there might be an incentive for you to leave your car and ride a bus in. Adult patrons over the age of 13 will receive $5 in 'Bus Bucks.  According to the RenFest FB page,  'The coupon can be used to obtain a discount on one general admission ticket purchased at the Festival box office, or the $5 “Bus Bucks” can be used at any Festival merchandise shop on a souvenir purchase. Limit one “Bus Bucks” voucher per adult patron per day.'

