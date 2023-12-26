Rain, Rain Go Away! Wintry Mix Expected Tuesday Afternoon In MN

It was more of a 'wet' Christmas than a white Christmas here in Central Minnesota. Central Minnesotans who are looking forward to snow might be getting their Christmas gift a day late. The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix this afternoon, after rain showers this morning.

Widespread rain will end gradually from southeast to northwest today. A light wintry mix will be possible along the back edge of the area of precipitation, primarily across western Minnesota. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day. Scattered snow showers are possible on Wednesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Dry weather returns late next week.

The National Weather Service is predicting the wintry mix will fall mostly in Western Minnesota.

On top of all the wet weather we have been seeing, records were broken across the state yesterday in terms of record warmth.

Christmas Day record high temperatures were set at all 3 of our climate sites.

MSP Airport: High of 54, breaks the record of 51 set in 1922. St Cloud MN: High of 48, breaks the record of 47 set in 1922. Eau Claire WI: High of 53, breaks the record of 45 set in 1940 & 1994.

In addition, all 3 sites set record-high minimums: MSP: Low of 42, breaks the record of 36 set in 1936. STC: Low of 36, breaks the record of 32 set in 2014 & 1936. EAU: Low of 50, breaks the record of 35 set in 1936.

St. Cloud saw a record high of 48 degrees yesterday snapping the old record of 47 set in 1922.

On top of a record high being broken a record high low was also set yesterday in St. Cloud with a temp of 36. The old record for Christmas day was 32 set in both 2014 and 1936.

